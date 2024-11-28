Police: Suspects flee scene of crashed stolen car after fatal autoped in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two suspects are at large following a fatal auto-pedestrian collision in the east valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Thursday around 1:56 a.m., Metro police said a speeding stolen 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on East Lake Mead Boulevard towards Sloan Lane when they struck a male pedestrian on a scooter.

Investigators said the pedestrian was crossing Lake Mead in a crosswalk against the pedestrian signal when he was hit. The Hyundai continued eastbound before losing control of the vehicle and crashing.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Hyundai entered the parking lot of 6055 East Lake Mead and hit several objects causing the driver to be ejected. A passenger then got out of the vehicle and both suspects fled on foot.

They have not been located by police, and their descriptions are unknown.

Responding emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts for the pedestrian but he died on the scene.

This is an active investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

This fatal hit-and-run marks the 144th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2024.

Anyone with information on this collision to contact the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or Nevada Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or processed indictment through Crimestoppers may result in a cash reward.

