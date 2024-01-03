Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

181 citations, 33 arrests: The numbers are in after 'DUI Blitz' by Las Vegas police on New Year's Eve

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
New Year's Eve 2023 DUI Blitz
Posted at 9:30 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 00:30:33-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they made almost 3 dozen arrests on New Year's Eve.

The department's traffic bureau conducted a "DUI Blitz" Sunday. Officials said the blitz consisted of "enhanced DUI enforcement" during the holiday season.

According to a social media post, during the blitz, police made 181 citations, 33 DUI arrests and recovered three firearms.

Police say the message is simple.

"Do not drive impaired," Las Vegas police say. "There are no excuses."

In another social media post Sunday afternoon, the traffic bureau said New Year's Eve is a historically deadly night in Clark County.

"We can’t afford for people to continue to gamble with their lives and the lives of others by continuing to drive impaired," police said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH