Nevada State Police searching for vehicle from early morning hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol are requesting the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Thursday morning.

NHP said either a 2018 Cadillac Escalade or GMC Yukon of unknown color struck a female pedestrian in the area of Interstate 15 and Lake Mead Boulevard. The vehicle fled the scene.

Authorities said they responded around 3:50 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

NHP said the vehicle may have left front damage or left side damage.

Roadways have since been reopened.

They are asking anyone with information on this collision to contact the NHP Homicide Traffic Unit at (702) 668-4100 or Nevada Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

