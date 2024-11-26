Police: Driver flees after suspected road rage shooting on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is on the run Monday night after a suspected road rage shooting that shut down Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday evening.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tell us the shooting happened outside the Palazzo at just after 4 p.m.

According to police, a man was shot in the neck and is now dead. Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the victim walked up to the suspect's vehicle before he was shot.

The shooter left the area in a vehicle police identified as a silver Subaru WRX. He is described as a "light-skinned, thin male who was wearing his hat backward."

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed from Sands Avenue to Sirens Cove Drive, police said.

Traffic cameras in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Treasure Island showed multiple Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles with their emergency lights on near the Venetian resort.

WATCH: A traffic camera in the area shows police activity outside the Venetian and Palazzo

Earlier Monday, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada warned drivers of "heavy construction delays" in the same area where the shooting later happened.

At that time, southbound Las Vegas Boulevard was reduced to a single lane from Spring Mountain Road to Harmon Avenue.

#FASTALERT Heavy construction delays

SB Las Vegas Blvd Spring Mountain Rd to Harmon Ave single lane pic.twitter.com/3GtjtQ9SmT — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 25, 2024

This report will be updated as we learn more.