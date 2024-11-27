Metro responding to possible road rage shooting in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a road rage incident involving two vehicles is detouring drivers in the west valley.

This is the second road rage incident Metro has responded to in two days.

According to Metro police, the road rage incident happened northbound on Rainbow Boulevard from Summerlin Parkway on Tuesday evening. Two occupants claimed they were shot at. LVMPD said they responded with air units and located the vehicles.

A traffic stop was conducted around Alta Drive and Upland Boulevard, police said.

All parties involved are in custody.

Police said there were no injuries.

Traffic will be detoured while investigators canvass the scene.

