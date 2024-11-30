Police: 1 dead in hit-and-run in the east valley, no arrests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run collision in the east valley near Flamingo Road and Euclid Street, according to the Las Vegas Metro police.

Flamingo is closed between Eastern Avenue and Euclid until responders complete their investigation. Seek alternate routes.

TRAFFIC CAM

[Traffic Cam] Fatal autoped near Flamingo and Eastern (Nov. 29, 2024)

MAP

On Friday around 8:10 p.m., witnesses told police they saw a vehicle hit a pedestrian before fleeing. Officials said the pedestrian died at the scene.

The suspect is currently at large.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Nevada.



