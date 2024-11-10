335 lives lost on Nevada roadways in the state's latest year-to-date fatal report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The latest year-to-date fatal report from the Nevada Department of Public Safety — Office of Traffic Safety shows fatal crashes have gone up across the state by 2.45% compared to last year.

According to the state, the biggest contributing factors to these fatalities are impaired driving and speeding.

As of their Oct. 31 data collection, across the entire state, 335 lives have been lost — with 93 being pedestrians and 51 being unrestrained motorists.



For Clark County, 80 pedestrian fatalities have been reported up to October 2024. This is a 25% increase from the number of pedestrian fatalities in October 2023, which was 64.

For Clark County, 31 unrestrained motorist fatalities have been reported up to October 2024. This is a 6.06% decrease from the number of unrestrained motorist fatalities in October 2023, which was 33.

Other statewide fatalities include:

Nevada Department of Public Safety — Office of Traffic Safety

The state is reporting that Clark County comes in with the most fatal traffic crashes at 239 as of October. This is a 14.9% increase for the county compared to the number of fatalities in October 2023 — which was 208.

This data provided by the state is only current as of Oct. 31. We know that the number of fatal crashes in Clark County has already gone up since, as we have reported on several fatal crashes already in the first 10 days of November.

What is being done about this?

Back in October, Channel 13 reported on what the state is doing to combat the increases in traffic fatalities.

WATCH | How the state plans to combat the rise in fatal crashes this year

292 lives lost: How the state plans to combat the rise in fatal crashes this year

The Nevada Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) is a multi-year, multi-agency initiative designed to reduce the number of fatal crashes in Nevada to zero.

SHSP establishes itself as a framework to identify key contributors to fatal crashes that agencies use to create statewide goals and plans such as the "Don't Kill a Dream" safety campaign.

To learn more about Zero Fatalities Nevada, visit their website by clicking the link here.

Officials are reminding drivers to buckle up and follow the speed limit — and do not get behind the wheel if you are impaired. The cost of a rideshare is better than the cost of legal trouble or a lost life.