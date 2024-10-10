292 lives lost: How the state plans to combat the rise in fatal crashes this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Public Safety and Transportation released the September 2024 year-to-date state fatal report — highlighting a two percent increase in deaths so far in the state and a 13% increase in Clark County.

Data last collected on Sept. 30 show an increase in both crashes and fatalities between 2023 and 2024 in Clark County, as seen below.

KTNV Data from the Nevada Department of Public Safety and Transportation show crashes and fatal deaths in Clark County from 2023 and 2024.

Crashes have increased almost 10% between 2023 and 2024.

Fatalities increased 13% between 2023 and 2024.

While there has been an increase in fatalities across the board, certain types of fatal collisions have increased more than others.

The crash fatality data is split into four categories: pedestrian, motorcyclist, bicyclist and other — which includes scooters, mopeds and ATVs.



For Clark County, here's how those numbers broke down:



There was a 47% increase in pedestrian deaths (65 in 2024 compared to 44 in 2023).

There was a 2% increase in motorcyclist deaths (37 in 2024 compared to 36 in 2023).

There was a 100% increase in bicyclist deaths (six in 2024 compared to three in 2023).

There was a 33% increase in deaths related to scooters, mopeds and ATVs (four in 2024 compared to three in 2023).

This report comes right as the Las Vegas Metro Police Department put out a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying over the past week, they've seen a series of avoidable fatal crashes.

🚨 A Week of Heartbreak on Our Roads – We Must Act Now 🚨Over the past week, we’ve seen a series of tragic and avoidable fatal crashes. These aren’t just numbers—they are lives lost and families shattered. Here’s a look at the devastating incidents:10/3 - Fatal #113:A person… pic.twitter.com/pgWXF77W9f — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 9, 2024

Just this week, Channel 13 reported on seven crashes resulting in fatalities across the valley — most factoring in speed and impaired driving.

According to the Department of Public Safety, speeding accounts for nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities in Nevada.

Across the state, you can see a significant difference in deaths between 2023 and 2024, as seen below:

KTNV Data from the Nevada Department of Public Safety and Transportation shows an increase in fatals across the state from 2023 to 2024.

In January, there was a 55% increase (42 deaths in 2024 compared to 27 in 2023).

(42 deaths in 2024 compared to 27 in 2023). In February, there was an 11% increase (19 deaths in 2024 compared to 17 in 2023).

(19 deaths in 2024 compared to 17 in 2023). In March, there was a 53% increase (40 deaths in 2024 compared to 26 in 2023).

April is the first time you see a 12% decrease with 35 deaths in 2024 compared to 40 in 2023.

In May, we go back to a 15% increase with 38 deaths in 2024 compared to 33 in 2023.

In the months following May, the state sees decreases between nine percent to 34%.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety focuses on ways to combat the top three most dangerous traffic-related behaviors in Nevada — impaired driving, pedestrians and speeding — through a statewide campaign called "Don't Kill a Dream."

In 2021, former Gov. Steve Sisolak wrote a letter addressing the number of fatalities the state faces every year — saying the 2021 through 2025 Nevada Strategic Highway Safety Plan can help reach the state's goal of zero fatalities.

Even though Sisolak is no longer governor, this is still a goal for NDPST and the state.

The department adopted four guiding principles that align with the Road to Zero Coalition's initiatives to achieve the goal of zero fatalities by the year 2050.



Incorporate Equity: The Strategic Highway Safety Plan will include processes, strategies and outcomes to serve all, but particularly vulnerable and traditionally under-served populations.

The Strategic Highway Safety Plan will include processes, strategies and outcomes to serve all, but particularly vulnerable and traditionally under-served populations. Prioritize Safe Speed: Reducing impact forces, providing additional time for drivers to stop and improving visibility.

Reducing impact forces, providing additional time for drivers to stop and improving visibility. Double Down on What Works: The key to success is including strategies and action steps that are data-driven and evidence-based like proven safety countermeasures that are highly effective in reducing fatalities.

The key to success is including strategies and action steps that are data-driven and evidence-based like proven safety countermeasures that are highly effective in reducing fatalities. Accelerate Advanced Technology: New emerging technologies have applications that impact the cars, drivers and passengers. It also affects the ways all road users interact and communicate with the built environment and each other.

The 2024 state fatal data is not officially finalized until early 2025.

For more information on NDPST and their efforts, you can visit this link.