1 dead after autoped collision in the east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The roadways around East Twain Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard are closed as police investigate a fatal auto-pedestrian collision.

TRAFFIC CAM

[Traffic Cam] 2002 Flamingo Rd and Nellis Blvd (Fatal autoped Nov. 27, 2024)

Metro police responded around 7:26 p.m. and said the pedestrian was walking across Nellis Boulevard south of Twain when they were struck by a vehicle.

Police said impairment is not a factor for the driver.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The roadway will be closed until police finish their investigation.