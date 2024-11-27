Metro: Road rage-related calls are on the rise in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The investigation continues tonight into a deadly road rage shooting that took place on the Strip just over 24 hours ago.

They are now trying to figure out if shots were fired out of self-defense.

Meanwhile, Metro says road rage-related calls are on the rise.

And those extra visitors add even more traffic frustrations for locals regarding driving.

Limo driver Darryl Turley tells me that the traffic is really something else right now.

"We are straight on packed on Las Vegas Boulevard," said Turley.

They are now tearing down the F1, which is causing people to get upset.

But those frustrations are reaching new levels.

Metro says road rage played a role in a deadly shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Monday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain.

"Prior to the incident occurring, both parties were engaged in a road rage incident where the victim again is an Uber driver who had two passengers in the car," said Metro Lieutenant Jason Johansson.

On Tuesday Metro said they were reviewing the incident as possible self-defense.

Visitors witnessed the chaos.

"It is sad, and it is scary; like I said, I came here to visit, and I had to go and run inside," said a visitor.

Metro Lieutenant Jason Johansson described what happened, saying a male rideshare driver got out of his car and approached another driver's car, banging on the window. That's when the female driver opened fire.

The woman was arrested later that night at her home.

Metro is seeing a trend that affects all of us.

"There is a lot of road construction in the Valley right now we are starting to see an increase slightly in these road rage incident types of shootings , couple of murders," said Johansson.

I also spoke off-camera to an Uber driver who told me he's happy the city hosted F-1 but hopes the traffic issue can be better addressed at future races.

For people who make their living driving the streets of Las Vegas, working through the chaos and storing our patience is something we all need to do.

It is just wild out here right now, it is sad people are going through things," said Turley.

He has a message for everyone as we near the holidays.

"Be nice on the road, people. Be courteous, you know, and respect everyone. It is very sad that someone loses their life just for driving," said Turley.

Now Metro also tells us they are continuing to investigate the shooting and looking into security footage of the incident.

We reached out to Uber and the District Attorney's office for a statement.

We will update you on the story as soon as we hear back.