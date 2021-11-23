Important things to consider for the Thanksgiving holiday in Las Vegas | 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From travel reminders to how the supply chain shortage is impacting shoppers, 13 Action News has a look at important things to consider for the Thanksgiving holiday this year.
Plan on eating out? Visit ktnv.com/Thanksgiving for a list of happenings around town. And for those cooking at home this year, visit ktnv.com/ThanksgivingSafety for cooking tips from Las Vegas firefighters.
THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND:
- Nevada DMV warns 'Black Monday' one of busiest days of year; offices closed Thanksgiving Day through Sunday
- New study ranks Nevada one of the riskiest places to travel to for Thanksgiving
- Biden orders release of 50M barrels of oil from strategic reserve in hopes of lowering gas prices
- Rise in phishing scams expected this holiday season
- Thanksgiving cooking hazards, safety tips
- Supply chain issues hit Project 150, Three Square as they seek to feed families for Thanksgiving
- These restaurant chains will be open on Thanksgiving, with hours varying for some
- A look ahead at Thanksgiving travel
- Surging food prices and supply chain issues create new problems for food banks
- Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
- TSA employees face COVID-19 vaccine mandate during busy Thanksgiving travel week
- Doctors say vaccines are helping bring the holidays back to normal
- No turkey this Thanksgiving? Las Vegas butcher shop talks about supply challenges
FEEL-GOOD, POSITIVE HOLIDAY STORIES:
- Las Vegas Raiders providing Thanksgiving meal to families across Southern Nevada
- Vegas Like a Local: Unique ways to celebrate Thanksgiving
- 'Bring It Back' collecting Thanksgiving food donations
- Raiders' CB Casey Hayward helps distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need
- Grandma and man she mistakenly texted to spend sixth Thanksgiving together
Check this story frequently as we continue our holiday coverage.