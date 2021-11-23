Watch
Nevada DMV warns 'Black Monday' one of busiest days of year; offices closed Thanksgiving Day through Sunday

The Nevada DMV is warning drivers the "Black Monday," the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday, is its busiest day of the year. Also, the DMV will be closed on Thanksgiving Day through Sunday.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Nov 23, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers about "Black Monday."Officials say the Monday after Thanksgiving is one of their busiest days of the year.

They are encouraging all walk-in customers to use online services or kiosks because they may face long wait times.

The agency has 41 self-service kiosks at supermarkets, other partner locations and DMV offices across the state.

Kiosks can process and print a registration renewal certificate and decal on the spot. AAA offers vehicle registration and handicapped placard services at five locations as well.

Another thing to keep in mind, the DMV will be closed on Thanksgiving Day through Sunday.

Visit dmvnv.com for more information.

