Watch
Local News

Actions

TSA employees face COVID-19 vaccine mandate during busy Thanksgiving travel week

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
This is a photo inside Terminal 1 baggage claim at McCarran International Airport as seen in June 2021.
McCarran International Airport services Southern Nevada and was the ninth busiest by passenger volume in the United States as of 2019.
McCarran International Airport services Southern Nevada and was the ninth busiest by passenger volume in the United States as of 2019.
Posted at 5:29 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 08:29:47-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The week of Thanksgiving is known to be incredibly busy at airports across the country because of holiday travelers. This year, there could be even more headaches because of a vaccine mandate deadline for TSA employees.

Beginning Monday, all TSA employees are being required to be vaccinated against covid-19.

The deadline comes just 3 days before Thanksgiving, when millions of people are preparing to travel somewhere for the holiday.

TSA and airport officials have said the mandate should not impact wait times at airports this week.

“More and more people are going to feel comfortable traveling and going to see their loved ones probably for the first time in a while, so we are expecting it to be busy,” said Joe Rachel, the spokesperson for Mccarran International Airport. ‘Thanksgiving is a much more confined timeframe. We see that people for Christmas really spread out how they travel, but regardless we definitely were prepared for this influx of people.”

In October, 60% of TSA employees were reportedly vaccinated against COVID-19.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein insisted Thursday that the agency’s employee vaccination rate “is very high,” while adding that “we don’t have the full data yet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH