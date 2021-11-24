Watch
Local NewsInterviews

Actions

Veterinarian shares tips to keep pets safe this holiday season

items.[0].videoTitle
Each year millions of pets become ill during the holidays. Veterinarian Dr. Ruth shares some tips to keep in mind to help keep your pets safe this holiday season. Visit ktnv.com/Holidays for more things to keep in mind this season.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 17:00:36-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Each year millions of pets become ill during the holidays.

Veterinarian Dr. Ruth shares some tips to keep in mind to help keep your pets safe this holiday season.

Dr. Ruth recommends not sharing rich fatty foods, such as ham, turkey skin or gravy, with your pet. Instead, she recommends giving them a treat.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Visit ktnv.com/Holidays for more things to keep in mind this season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH