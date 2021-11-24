Veterinarian shares tips to keep pets safe this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Each year millions of pets become ill during the holidays.
Veterinarian Dr. Ruth shares some tips to keep in mind to help keep your pets safe this holiday season.
Dr. Ruth recommends not sharing rich fatty foods, such as ham, turkey skin or gravy, with your pet. Instead, she recommends giving them a treat.
It's not just humans who get to enjoy #Thanksgiving feasts, #dogs across the country will likely get their share of scraps from the dinner table. But the American Kennel Club warns that not every treat is safe for them — turkey bones in particular. More: https://t.co/UfSjLjBrWj pic.twitter.com/Wh1SZUJXQz— KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) November 23, 2021