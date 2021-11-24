Veterinarian shares tips to keep pets safe this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Each year millions of pets become ill during the holidays.

Veterinarian Dr. Ruth shares some tips to keep in mind to help keep your pets safe this holiday season.

Dr. Ruth recommends not sharing rich fatty foods, such as ham, turkey skin or gravy, with your pet. Instead, she recommends giving them a treat.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Visit ktnv.com/Holidays for more things to keep in mind this season.