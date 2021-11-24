Watch
TRAVEL ALERT: McCarran Airport Terminal 1 long-term parking garage full, closed

Kalyna Astrinos, 13 Action News<br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 6:02 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 09:42:30-05

13 Action News has a look at important traffic updates and alerts for those looking to travel this Thanksgiving. Check back for updates.

For travel tips from a McCarran Airport spokesperson, click here. For real-time updates on our local roads click here.

5:30 A.M. ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
McCarran International Airport Terminal 1's long-term parking garage is full and closed, as of 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The airpost asks travelers to use the Terminal 3 garage.

