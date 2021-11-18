Frying a turkey this year? Dry it first. Vegas firefighters demo Thanksgiving hazards, safety tips

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is reminding anyone who wants to deep fry a turkey for Thanksgiving this year to make sure it's completely dry when you drop it in.

Crews demonstrated frying dangers on Thursday when they dropped a frozen bird into a fryer that was not fully thawed. It quickly caught fire.

PREFER TO EAT OUT? HERE ARE SOME OFFERINGS AROUND TOWN

"Make sure the bird is completely dry," a firefighter said. "Even the smallest drop of water can cause a reaction."

.@LasVegasFD is reminding anyone who wants to deep fry a turkey for #Thanksgiving this year to make sure it's completely dry when you drop it in. More safety tips: https://t.co/jHFTeHNwID 📹 @CityOfLasVegas pic.twitter.com/m9pEL1ylJ2 — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) November 18, 2021

The agency says cooking fires are the largest contributor to fires nationwide and offered up some cooking safety tips ahead of next week's holiday.

Some cooking safety tips, courtesy LVFR, include:

Fry outdoors, away from buildings and other combustible items. Never use a fryer indoors. Keep children and pets away while frying.

Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry. Do not stuff the bird and don’t forget to take out the bag of gizzards. Lower the turkey into the hot oil slowly.

Outside cooking devices used at apartment complexes must be kept at least 10 feet from any building or wall, cannot be under an overhang (such as a balcony) and cannot be used above the first floor (on patios of upper floors). This includes turkey fryers.

If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don't use the stove or stovetop.

Keep anything that can catch fire, such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains, away from your stovetop.

Read more Thanksgiving and cooking safety tips on the city's website here.

For those who prefer to eat out, we have a list of special dining options around town for the holiday on ktnv.com/Thanksgiving.

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE | Firefighters discuss fire safety, demo dangers



