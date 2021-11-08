Las Vegas Thanksgiving offerings | 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've all been through a lot over the last year, thanks to the ongoing pandemic, but at least Thanksgiving celebrations and dining options are seemingly returning back to what we are accustomed to in Las Vegas.

Several of our favorite local spots are back open and welcoming guests along with a few new Thanksgiving options.

Here is a list of Thanksgiving dining options being offered around town:

Bally’s Las Vegas — Burger Brasserie Sports Grille

In addition to being a great place to catch some Turkey Day football, Burger Brasserie will serve a three-course menu featuring its take on classic Thanksgiving dishes. For the first course, guests can choose from roasted butternut squash soup with spiced cream and fried sage, or roasted beet and goat cheese salad with candied walnuts and champagne vinaigrette; for the second course, roasted turkey with andouille cornbread stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy and garlic green beans; and for dessert, pumpkin cheesecake.

Caesars Palace — Bacchanal Buffet

In addition to its robust menu of world-class offerings, Bacchanal Buffet will serve special Thanksgiving selections, sure to impress the masses. On Nov. 25, the buffet will offer apple cider brined roast turkey and herb-crusted smoked turkey breast. An array of fixings to accompany guest’s meat selections include:

—Apple sausage and sage stuffing.

—Sweet potato casserole with brûléed marshmallows.

—Cranberry sauce with mandarin oranges.

—Traditional green bean casserole.

—Buttery mashed potatoes and gravy.

Bacchanal will also offer a number of vegan and vegetarian holiday dishes.

The meal wouldn’t be complete without a sweet treat from the over-the-top dessert station, featuring homemade pumpkin, pecan and apple pies.

Walk-ins are accepted throughout the day, but reservations are highly encouraged.

Flamingo Las Vegas — Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse

Enjoy Thanksgiving offerings in a modern way at Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse on Nov. 25. The restaurant will offer specialty holiday selections on its a la cart menu, including:

—Butternut squash soup with crisp spiced pancetta, sage, orange nutmeg and crème fraiche, priced at $17.95.

—Slow-roasted brined young turkey served with baked yams, preserved cranberry, sausage brioche stuffing, haricot vert and foie gras giblet gravy, priced at $68.95.

Harrah’s Las Vegas — Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House features floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning Strip views to make any Thanksgiving meal memorable. For the holiday, the restaurant will offer a specialty menu that includes the choice of a starter, entrée, side dish and dessert, as well as a glass of red or white wine, priced at $100 per person. The menu features roasted butternut squash soup or harvest salad for the starter; roasted turkey dinner with homemade gravy, Ruth’s sausage and herb stuffing with cranberry relish or 16-ounce prime rib with garlic mashed potatoes for the entrée; a side of mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole or green beans; and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert.

Harrah’s Las Vegas — Oyster Bar & Grill

In celebration of Thanksgiving, Oyster Bar & Grill will serve an array of options, including Thanksgiving oysters with cranberry puree and panko stuffing with crispy bacon, priced at $20.99 for a half dozen and $40.99 for a full dozen. Additional offerings include a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with roast turkey, charred Brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, and sausage and apple stuffing, priced at $29.99, as well as pan-seared scallops, with roasted sweet potato puree, priced at $32.99. The restaurant will also serve a selection of desserts, including apple pie and pumpkin pie, priced at $8.99 each.

Harrah’s Las Vegas — Fulton Street Food Hall

Guests looking for a quick Thanksgiving meal can head to Fulton Street Food Hall, the chef-driven marketplace with various selections made fresh throughout the day. On Thanksgiving Day, Fulton Street will offer:

—Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner: roast Tom turkey, pan gravy, sausage and cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and cider glazed Brussels sprouts – priced at $27.99.

—The Gobbler: roast turkey, stuffing, pan gravy, cranberry chutney and herb mayonnaise on a French baguette – priced at $17.99.

—BBB "Leftovers" Burrito: roast turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, cheddar cheese and cranberry sauce – priced at $17.99.

Hash House A Go Go

The restaurant will feature a special holiday menu with a twisted take on traditional turkey and fixing favorites in addition to their oversized offerings of popular menu items.

Thanksgiving specials, starting at $18.99, include:

—Roasted Turkey Dinner - house-roasted turkey served with cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce, all topped off with rich turkey gravy, PLUS a slice of pumpkin pie and whipped cream.

—Big O’ Turkey Pot Pie – rosemary black pepper crust filled with roasted turkey, shaved sweet corn, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, red potatoes and bubbling pan gravy.

Reservations are encouraged and walk-ins will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Turkey To Go-Go

—The Summerlin and West Sahara locations will have a total of 150 Turkey To Go-Go meals available for pick-up. Turkey To Go Go features a full Thanksgiving feast for six featuring house-roasted turkey served with cornbread stuffing and rich turkey gravy; garlic mashed potatoes; mac and cheese; candied yams; green beans; cranberry sauce, and homemade buttermilk biscuits with jam, PLUS pumpkin pie and whipped cream for dessert! ($179.99)

Paris Las Vegas — Gordon Ramsay Steak

Acclaimed chef Gordon Ramsay’s modern steakhouse, Gordon Ramsay Steak, will offer a tasting menu of refined tradition this Thanksgiving. The menu includes a choice of British style onion soup or farmer’s market salad for the first course; roasted heritage turkey breast, served Confit thigh meat and Hudson Valley foie gras dressing and squash puree, with side choices of tangerine-cranberry chutney, potato puree, broccolini or sage turkey gravy for the second course; and pumpkin pie served with citrus sable, Chantilly cream and salted caramel for dessert.

Rí Rá Las Vegas

If you’re looking for Thanksgiving offerings here in Las Vegas, look no further than Rí Rá Las Vegas. This Thanksgiving, you can enjoy a delicious dinner with all the fixings.

Turkey Dinner $26.50

—Herb-roasted turkey and pan gravy served with sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, house made cranberry sauce & a soft dinner roll

*no substitutions*

Kilbeggan Salmon - $25.50

—Baked salmon filet stuffed with cream cheese, dill, crab, and shrimp. Finished with a seafood cream sauce and served with champ and Asparagus

Pumpkin Cheesecake $10.50

—Classic pumpkin pie meets creamy cheesecake, served with fresh whipped cream

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino — All American Bar & Grill

All American Bar & Grill will offer a special Thanksgiving dinner including a house salad, roasted turkey, vegetables, mashed potatoes, sage stuffing, house-made giblet gravy, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie, priced at $32.

The Cromwell — GIADA

Award-winning celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is cooking up a tasty Thanksgiving menu that combines holiday favorites with her signature California-inspired Italian cuisine. The three-course meal begins with a choice of tricolore salad with radicchio, kale, endive, walnuts and gorgonzola dolce dressing or butternut squash soup with Fuji apple and sage crema. For the entrée, enjoy an herb-roasted turkey breast with saltimbocca style dark meat, sweet and salty mashed potatoes, Esposito sausage stuffing and cranberry mostarda. To end on a sweet note, guests have a choice of pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate hazelnut crunch cake for dessert.

The LINQ Hotel + Experience — Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar

Take a one-way trip to Flavortown this Thanksgiving at Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar. Don’t miss Fieri’s twist on the holiday with options like the Ultimate Turkey Feast with roasted turkey breast, bourbon candied yams, whipped mashed potatoes, chorizo cornbread stuffing, garlic parmesan green beans and Grand Marnier cranberry sauce, priced at $34.99; or Turkey Carnitas Sandwich, Motley Que Style with cranberry barbecue sauce, chipotle citrus slaw, pickle chips, aged cheddar, onion straws and donkey sauce, priced at $24.99.

Treasure Island — The Coffee Shop

The Coffee Shop will offer a three-course menu for Thanksgiving, including:

—Choice of roasted butternut squash soup or house salad with choice of dressing will be available for $7.95

—Roasted turkey with both white and dark meat served with mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, sage stuffing, sautéed asparagus and cranberry relish will be available for $22.95

—Pumpkin pie à la mode will be available for $7.95

The courses can be purchased separately or will be available all-inclusive for $36.

Treasure Island — Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que

Gilley’s will offer a three-course menu for Thanksgiving, including:

—Choice of southern pecan and apple salad with endive, arugula, radicchio, green apple, candied pecans and orange chipotle mustard vinaigrette or roasted butternut squash and pumpkin soup with Maryland lump crabmeat and cinnamon crouton

—Roasted honey bourbon glazed turkey with Andouille sausage brioche stuffing, loaded whipped potatoes, sautéed baby vegetables and savory gravy

—Pumpkin pecan pie with cinnamon cream

The three-course menu will be available for $60 per person. Price does not include beverages.

Treasure Island — Seafood Shack

Seafood Shack’s Thanksgiving offerings include a Chambord glazed turkey with Andouille sausage dressing, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, sautéed baby vegetables and homemade gravy. The meal will be available for $29.95.

Stay with 13 Action News for continued updates on this list