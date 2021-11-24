53 million people expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020.

As restrictions continue to lift, AAA says most will travel by road this holiday season.

Sergio Avila, Spokesperson for AAA Nevada, says "Wednesday before Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest travel day."

Avila says the busiest time to leave on Wednesday will be after work during rush hour traffic.

If you're thinking of driving this Thanksgiving holiday, Avila says be prepared for high gas prices.

"If you're staying in Nevada the average gas price will fall at $4 a gallon but if you plan on going to California, you will pay some of the highest gas prices in the country at $4.70 a gallon," Avila said.

Before you pack up the car and hit the road, Avila says it's important you cross everything off your safety checklist.

"Make sure you get your oil change and tires rotated before this weekend," Avila said.