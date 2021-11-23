New study ranks Nevada as the 8th riskiest place to travel to for Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — “Anything you can do to protect the people that you want to spend the holidays with is welcome,” Labus said.

A new study revealed Nevada is one of the riskiest states to travel to this Thanksgiving.

The study, done by QuoteWizard, took into consideration several factors, primarily where the state currently stands in the fight against COVID-19.

“We looked at about 10 different health factors. They pretty much boil down to COVID-19 deaths, current cases, how many people are vaccinated and hospital capacity. I think some people may look at the study and say they are just some rankings from some website, but it’s not. These are numbers from the CDC, these are the facts that are there,” said Nick VanZant, the senior research analyst at QuoteWizard.

VanZant said Nevada is dealing with a shortage of healthcare workers. On average, there’s about 2 healthcare workers per 1,000 people. He added there’s also a shortage of ICU beds.

“What really jumped out at us about Nevada is that 83% of hospital ICU beds are currently in use. That is a high number nationwide,” VanZant said.

Health experts say vaccinated or not, it’s a good idea to steer clear of places with high infection rates adding the more you’re in contact with the coronavirus, especially the highly contagious delta variant, the higher the chance there could be an infection.

“It’s not surprising that after the holidays when a lot of people travel and a lot of people come together that normally don't, we might see an increase in disease so it’s entirely possible. We’re hoping that doesn’t happen but that is something that you could see over the next few weeks with Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Dr. Brian Labus, an infectious disease epidemiologist at UNLV.

Labus said if people are traveling to places with high infection rates, masking up is recommended to protect those around you.