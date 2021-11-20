Watch
'Bring It Back' collecting Thanksgiving food donations

Posted at 5:52 PM, Nov 19, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas shoe and clothing store is giving back this holiday season.

Bring It Back is collecting canned food donations for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

Organizers are hoping to help families in need.

Once you make a donation, you will be entered into a raffle to win a PS5 or Nintendo Switch.

For each canned food donated, you will receive a raffle ticket.

The store is accepting donations from November 19-24.

To drop off canned goods and enter to win a prize, visit 1512 S. Main St. #1122, Las Vegas, NV 89104.

