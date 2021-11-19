Doctors say vaccines are helping bring the holidays back to normal

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Thanksgiving is a time for large gatherings, but the pandemic put a pause on that. A year later, the world is looking a lot different.

“This year, if you look at the society around us — the theaters are open, the games are open,” said Dr. Deepali Kashyap, who works at Henderson Hospital.

As society continues to resemble its old self, Dr. Kashyap believes the proximity to the holidays could encourage more people to get vaccinated.

“That’s what I’m hearing,” she said. “So, the older patients are saying, 'I need to get vaccinated because I have a grandchild. I want to hug them.' Because of getting together and meeting, I think it will make a difference.”

The Southern Nevada Health District reports 60 percent of those 12 years and older are fully vaccinated.

But it stresses the importance of staying cautious and not throwing away what we’ve learned at this point.

“Wearing masks around others during these gatherings just adds an additional layer of protection for everyone,” said Dr. Cort Lohff, the chief medical officer at SNHD.

He says SNHD does not have specific data on booster doses, but that there has been an increase in the amount being given.

“This year, yes, people are getting together, celebrating holidays, so get your vaccine, get your booster shot, and then celebrate the holidays with a lot of joy and safety,” said Dr. Kashyap.