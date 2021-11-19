Vegas Like a Local: Unique ways to celebrate Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thanksgiving is back and many are ready to celebrate and be thankful. After the pandemic postponed most of the holiday celebrations last year, Las Vegas is ready to celebrate. And in the entertainment capital of the world, there are definitely unique ways to celebrate.

In this week’s Vegas Like a Local let's explore the unique ways to celebrate around the Las Vegas valley.

Football, Thanksgiving and turkey legs go together like the 3 amigos and Treasure Island’s Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar will offer cajun lemon pepper seasoned turkey legs on Nov 25 for $9.95 each. In addition to turkey legs, guests may dine on an array of menu items ranging from chicken wings to loaded nachos to the linebacker bison burger. A sportsbook may not be the first place that comes to mind for the holidays but you can place your bet, cheer on your team and enjoy some tasty food, so why not? That’s vegas baby!

Holiday desserts are also something most of us look forward to and Pink Box Doughnuts with their 5 locations throughout town bring their own twist to the holiday. Featuring the Cookie Turkey with a nutter butter, pumpkin pie donut stuffed with pie flavored creme filling and the fan-favorite Thanksgiving Pooh.

Looking for the traditional Thanksgiving meal? Hearthstone Kitchen and Cellar at the Red Rock Casino is offering a holiday meal and a to-go option to serve at home including herb-roasted turkey; sweet potato puree with marshmallow fluff; sausage and fennel stuffing; loaded mashed potatoes; and a choice of apple or pumpkin pie.

To top off the meal you need a good drink. Local brewery CraftHaus with two taproom locations in town is offering beer lovers a holiday gift pack with two barrel-aged bottles for just $35. A perfect ending to a great holiday.

Thanksgiving isn’t just about splurging on food and desserts with friends and family, at its core, it’s about showing thanks. One way to do so this time of year is to donate a turkey or food items to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada so those experiencing homelessness can also enjoy a good hot meal on the holiday. They are excepting donations through Nov. 24.