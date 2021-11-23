Las Vegas Raiders providing Thanksgiving meal to families across Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders and members of the organization are continuing to make an impact in the community.

The Raiders have teamed up with Three Square Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving meals to 600 families across Southern Nevada.

"There’s gonna be 600 families that are not gonna have to worry about where they’ll find a holiday meal thanks to the raiders organization," said Kate Gaines, the director of development at Three Food Square Bank.

"Many of the volunteers that you see behind me were actually just down at the food bank a couple of weeks ago, packing these bags. So today, we are handing out produce, turkeys, and all the thanksgiving side you’re gonna need for a holiday meal."

This is the third year in a row where the Raiders' organization has teamed up with Three Square Food Bank to distribute meals to families across Las Vegas.

"It’s no surprise that an organization like the Raiders has stepped up to help in a time of need," said Gaines. "They’ve been there since the beginning, they were here throughout the pandemic offering help in any way that they can. It’s great to have them on our team.”

The event was held at Allegiant Stadium from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Families were able to drive through and have their cars loaded with food by volunteers from Three Square Food Bank along with the Raiders alumni and Raiderettes.

Former Raider and Hall of Famer Rod Woodson said, "The Raiders are embracing coming here to Las Vegas and having this Thanksgiving giveaway. Giving out over 600 meals to families in need here in the Vegas area. I think it’s important to give back to your fanbase and to families that are struggling at this point.”

