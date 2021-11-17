Raider's CB Casey Hayward helps distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sixty families in need received Thanksgiving meal packs from the United Way of Southern Nevada and Las Vegas Raider's cornerback Casey Hayward Tuesday in an effort to bring hope to those in need during the holidays.

"I'm in a great position to help," Hayward said, "and I think that's what it's all about. Life is about helping, and if you're in a position to help, why not."

The families were selected from the Title 1 school Matt Kelly Elementary School.

Hayward participated in conjunction with his philanthropic organization Hayward's Hands Foundation.

"I always didn't have it. Life is about helping," he said. "Some people helped me so I wanted to do the same for others."

Kelly Shaw, United Way of Southern Nevada COO, said having star power at their events helps their drives tremendously.

"It's just an important moment in time to be partnered with him, as he's a Raiders Nation player," she said. "We're just so excited to have him."

The distribution was conducted in a COVID-safe drive-thru format.