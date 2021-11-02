No turkey this Thanksgiving? Las Vegas butcher shop talks about supply challenges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The pandemic has caused a low stock crisis for many industries but for this time of year, it’s all about the turkeys. From farm to table, many are worried they won’t have the holiday staple for dinner.

"This year we opened a little early because we just can’t get a hold of all the turkeys we usually do every year," said Larry's Great Western Meats Retail Manager Julian Khoury. "I’m getting about a half to 3/4ths of my standard order. I’m also experiencing price raises."

Larry’s Great Western Meats just off of Charleston Boulevard has already received hundreds of orders for fresh turkeys. They say they usually sell thousands of birds each fall but this year it hasn’t been so easy.

"I haven’t been able to get a hold of any ham at all. I usually carry a wide variety of hams and I can’t find a single one," said Khoury.

Finding the turkeys was a challenge enough," he added. "Usually, it’s one phone call. One and done. It took me about a month and a half and multiple distributors to actually be able to find a farm that can supply me with enough turkeys, which is something in the 40+ years we’ve been around, something we've never really done."

ABC Chicago and The New York Times reported that supply chain issues are the main culprit, not the turkeys. They haven’t had any trouble growing plump for Thanksgiving. It’s the national labor shortages that are driving supply issues, especially for big-box stores.

You shouldn’t fret just yet. Larry’s Great Western Meats assures the all-natural, organic turkey meat you expect from them is still coming in, just more slowly. So far they have the green light from their sources and are working hard to make sure everyone is fed on Thanksgiving.

"So far, fingers crossed we’ll be receiving normally, at least enough. I do carry turkeys throughout the holidays. So I guess those Christmas and New Year’s orders are to be determined, but for right now I’m hoping to make sure everyone has a turkey on their tables this holiday," said Khoury.

You can put your orders in for a turkey now at Larry’s Best Western Meats and can start picking up your turkeys on November 19 through the day before the holiday. To learn more visit their Facebook page by clicking here.