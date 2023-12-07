Everything we know about the UNLV shooting: Victims, resources, support

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 had wall-to-wall team coverage of the UNLV shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the suspect is deceased. ABC News identified him as 67-year-old Tony Polito.
We are working to gather more information on the shooting victims.
'HEROIC ACTIONS' OF FIRST RESPONDERS
Live: Sheriff, local leaders share updates on shooting at UNLV
Support and resources are available for those impacted by the UNLV shooting.
Channel 13 is listing ways people can help those impacted by the UNLV shooting.
Joe interview: Student from dorms says she is stuck without her car
WHAT VEGAS SPORTS TEAMS HAD TO SAY
Moment of silence held for UNLV prior to Vegas Golden Knights, St. Louis Blues game
The first performance for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, originally scheduled for Thursday night, has been canceled.