Two of three victims of UNLV shooting identified by Clark County Coroner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner released the identities of two of the three victims in the UNLV shooting on Thursday.

The victims — Patricia Navarro, 39, and Cha Jan Chang, 64 (also known as "Jerry") — were both professors in the Lee Business School at UNLV. Additionally, both were ruled dead via homicide.

In a letter to students, UNLV President Keith Whitfield described the campus shooting as "the most difficult day in the history of our university."

He continued, "Words are still hard to come by as we're only beginning to process the grief, loss, anger, and fear associated with Wednesday's tragic campus shooting that took the lives of three of our cherished faculty members."

DR. PATRICIA NAVARRO-VELEZ

Dr. Patricia Navarro-Velez was an assistant professor of accounting and had "devoted her career to educating the next generation of accountants," according to Whitfield.

Dr. Navarro-Velez joined UNLV nearly five years ago and primarily focused on teaching accounting information systems, the letter noted.

Her death was initially confirmed by a tribute post on Instagram from the California All-Stars Las Vegas Cheer Gym, which read, "Our hearts are shattered as we share the devastating news of the loss of a beloved member of our Cali family in yesterday's senseless shooting. Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the Navarro family during this unimaginably difficult time."

Navarro's cause of death was ruled as "multiple gunshot wounds," according to the coroner.

A GoFundMe has been organized on behalf of the Navarro family.

DR. CHA JAN "JERRY" CHANG

Dr. Cha Jan Chang — who was also known as "Jerry" — was a longtime educator of management information systems, according to Whitfield.

While at UNLV, Whitefield says Dr. Chang spent more than 20 years of his academic career "teaching a generation of UNLV Lee Business School students."

The coroner ruled Chang's cause of death as "a gunshot wound to the head."

OTHER VICTIMS

The identification of the third victim will be released by the coroner once the legal next of kin is notified.

Police also said a fourth victim was hospitalized after the shooting. LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill confirmed during a press conference on Thursday that the victim was previously stable but has since downgraded to a "life-threatening" condition.

Whitefield also said in his letter, "My hear breaks for the families, friends, and loved ones of Dr. Navarro and Dr. Chang, and for all the victims of this senseless act of violence that has physically and emotionally affected so many."