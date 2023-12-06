Resources for those impacted by shooting at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Support and resources are available for those impacted by the UNLV shooting.

ABC News reports that at least three people were killed, and police report that there appear to be multiple victims. One suspect is down, and police say there is "no further threat."

Reports came in of an active shooter on campus at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday.

Police update public about the UNLV active shooter investigation

Nevada officials were quick to provide resources for those in need after the shooting.

Clark County officials say those looking for loved ones who were on the UNLV campus can call 702-455-AIDE (2433) or go to facofsouthernnevada.org.

The Family Reunification Center is located at the Convention Center, North Hall 1 & 2.

"It will take some time, but we will transport (sic) those who are on campus to the Convention Center to be reunified and to provide assistance," Clark County officials said.

If you are looking for a loved one who is on the UNLV campus, please call 702-455-AIDE (2433) or https://t.co/FqR5V03WY2. The Family Reunification Center is located at Convention Center, North Hall 1 & 2. pic.twitter.com/0vSYl38Ke6 — UMC Hospital (@UMCSN) December 6, 2023

UMC says they have not received any patients from the UNLV shooting as of 1:48 p.m.

"UMC remains fully open to all patients and visitors, and we are prepared to care for the victims of this tragic shooting. As a precaution, LVMPD officers are staged outside of all UMC entrances to ensure the safest possible environment for our patients, visitors and staff," UMC Hospital said on X.

As of 1:58 p.m., UNLV urges those on campus to continue sheltering in place.

UNLV and all NSHE institutions in Southern Nevada are closed for the remainder of the day. All classes and events have been canceled.