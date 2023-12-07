National Finals Rodeo cancels Thursday performance due to UNLV shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first performance for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, originally scheduled for Thursday night, has been canceled.

Officials from the Las Vegas Events Board of Trustees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Board of Directors made the announcement on Wednesday night. They said it was out of respect for those who lost their lives during the UNLV shooting earlier today.

"All of us are saddened by the events that occurred today," said LVE President Tim Keener. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected. We are grateful to all of the first responders, police, security, and the UNLV community for their actions today."

PRCA CEO Tom Glause also called the shooting a "senseless act of violence".

"Today's shooting on the UNLV campus was alarming and deeply troubling," Glause said. "The PRCA is grateful for the rapid, professional response from law enforcement and first responders. Our thoughts, right now, are focused on the victims."

According to event organizations, additional details will be announced on Thursday morning.

Click the link for more:https://t.co/mjrUMmVRjT pic.twitter.com/N8XtPtqOQs — Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (@LasVegasNFR) December 7, 2023

The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas event at the Las Vegas Convention Center will continue as planned and open on Thursday.