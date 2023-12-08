Vegas Golden Knights spoke on UNLV shooting after rally past Blues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second time in the Golden Knights' short history, the team is winning after tragedy strikes Las Vegas. Following Wednesday's shooting at UNLV that left three faculty members dead, VGK stormed back to defeat the St. Louis Blues on the road 6-3.

With the Blues holding a moment of silence in the arena pregame, the Knights stepped up and gave the city someone to cheer for. The team told the media after the game that they plan to represent the city in a time of mourning as they did after the mass shooting on October 1, 2017.

“It’s sad to see," VGK forward Jonathan Marchessault said. "But we know how to be in those situations, Vegas Strong, we’re going to help the community as much as possible. Vegas is our home, so it’s really sad that we have to go through that again. But we’ll be there for everybody or whoever that needs it.”

“The city means everything," VGK defenseman Keegan Kolesar said. "We’re all pretty heartbroken about it. Just like we’ve done in the past, we’re going to rally around the city and try to give back to them any way we can and try to heal it as much as we can.”

FULL COVERAGE: Everything we know about the UNLV shooting: Victims, resources, support

“We’re a family in Las Vegas," VGK defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. "Obviously, the city has been through a lot in the past. It’s a city that sticks together, no matter where you’re from or how long you’ve lived there. This team feels the support of the community for the last six or seven years... Obviously, it’s a difficult day, and we’re there for our community. We support our community, and we stand together with Las Vegas.”

The Golden Knights will visit the Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon before returning to the Fortress to take on the San Jose Sharks on Sunday evening.