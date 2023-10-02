A bell toll and a candle lit: Remembering the 58 victims lost during the 1 October shooting after 6 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is said to host a remembrance ceremony of those lost during the October 1 shooting tragedy.

The ceremony is planned at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden at 1015 S. Casino Center Boulevard around 10 p.m.

WATCH LIVE:



"The ceremony will include the reading of the names of the 58 victims who were lost the night of the shooting," officials said in a media release. "A bell will toll, and a candle will be lit in remembrance for each person we lost as a result of the attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert."

6-YEAR MARK: Las Vegas remembers 1 October after six years

Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and City of Las Vegas Communications Director David Riggleman will read the names.

Two more people would ultimately die from their injuries, bringing the death toll to 60. To this day, it is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Join KTNV's Kelsey McFarland on Vegas 34 or ktnv.com/live2as we cover the ceremony during our 10 p.m. Remembrance Special.