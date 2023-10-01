Las Vegas remembers 1 October after six years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been six years since the 1 October tragedy and KTNV is remembering with you.

We will have live coverage as we pay tribute to those who lost their lives, those who survived, and the first responders who served with bravery.

That begins with the Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Downtown Las Vegas.

The event will feature live music from country music singer Pat Dalton, who is a 1 October survivor. He is scheduled to sing his song "Forever Family" and "Amazing Grace". The National Anthem will be performed by the Academy Singers from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. There will also be a moment of silence for those lost that night as well as remarks from Gov. Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson and Steve Gomez, the father of Angela "Angie" Gomez who was one of the 58 people who died on 1 October.

On Sunday night, the City of Las Vegas is also hosting a 1 October Remembrance Ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden. Mayor Carolyn Goodman and City of Las Vegas Communications Director David Riggleman will read the names of the lives lost. A bell will toll and a candle will be lit in remembrance for each person lost.

Both event will be live streamed at ktnv.com/live2.

VEGAS STRONGER

'Vegas Strong' T-shirts express gratitude to first responders in remembrance of 1 October mass shooting



Two local businesses, including one owned by a 1 October survivor, are working together on 'Vegas Strong' t-shirts with proceeds of every shirt going to the non-profit organization "Behind The Blue", which assists police officers and their families. Isabella Martin reports.

1 October survivor reflects on six-year journey to recovery and independence



After six years, a 1 October survivor was reunited with the medical staff and doctors at University Medical Center who saved her life. Paulina Bucka reports.

Las Vegas architect outlines plans for 1 October memorial



After four years of meetings and input from the public, Clark County's 1 October Memorial Committee has selected JCJ Architecture to create a permanent memorial on the Las Vegas Strip. Kelsey McFarland reports.

First responders gather at Healing Garden to remember lives lost on 1 October



First responders gathered at the Healing Garden on Friday to remember the lives lost on 1 October and look back on that tragic night. Isabella Martin reports.

Vegas Stronger Champion: Jackie Harris from the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center



Jackie Harris is the Behavioral Health Program Coordinator at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. Justin Bruce shares more on how she has worked tirelessly to support 1 October survivors and those affected by the tragedy.

Vegas Strong Resiliency Center renamed, expanding services to all survivors of violent crime



The nonprofit organization will be renamed the Resiliency & Justice Center and is expanding to a bigger building in order to help other survivors of violent crime. Abel Garcia reports.

1 October survivors find comfort in equine therapy



Therapists at Stable Arena hosted a special equine therapy event to help 1 October survivors. Isabella Martin reports.

Vegas Golden Knights hosting 1 October blood drive

