'Vegas Strong' T-shirts to express gratitude to first responders in remembrance of 1 October mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two local businesses have joined forces to express their gratitude to first responders by creating special T-shirts in remembrance of the 1 October mass shooting.

Premium Prints Company, led by owner Josh Wright, and Solid Promo Prints are working together on this initiative.

Josh Wright, owner of Premium Prints Company, shared a personal connection to the Route 91 shooting, stating, "I was at the festival that night with my whole family. We were actually in the crowd when the firing started happening, so we kind of all ducked down, and nobody really knew what was going on at first. But, you know, after the music cut off and people ran offstage, it's kind of undeniable at that point when you look around and see what's going on."

As a survivor of the tragedy, Wright understands the significance of this solemn anniversary. "I've never created a product for 1 October or Vegas Strong. This is really my first opportunity to do that," he expressed.

The T-shirt, named "Vegas Strong," features a thin blue line to symbolize support for law enforcement, and it was designed by Wright and produced with the assistance of Solid Promo Prints.

Isabel, co-owner of Solid Promo Prints, emphasized their commitment to the cause, saying, "We have the facility, we have the resources to make it happen. We want this to grow. We believe in this."

For every shirt purchased, both Solid Promo Prints and Premium Prints will contribute $5 to the non-profit organization "Behind the Blue," which assists police officers and their families during critical times of need.

Wright explained, "Behind the Blue helps fund police officers and their families during critical times of need. So say an officer has cancer or maybe a heart attack, something like that. And for some reason, the department itself can't fund, can't help them out. Behind the Blue is there to provide that financial support."

Through the sale of Vegas Strong T-shirts, Wright aims to provide support to the city that has shown resilience in the face of adversity. "I had to create something that we could give back to the city," he stated.

These commemorative October 1 shirts will be available for purchase throughout the month of October and can be found at Premium Prints' website, PremiumPrintShop.com.

