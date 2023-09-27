Vegas Golden Knights hosting blood drive on 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year marks six years since the 1 October tragedy.

The Vegas Golden Knights are planning on honoring first responders and victims by partnering with Vitalant and Downtown Summerlin to host a blood drive.

It's scheduled to take place outside of City National Arena on 1 October. The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Team broadcasters and former VGK player Deryk Engelland will stop by during the day to donate blood and greet fans.

For those interested in donating, you can learn more about the event, including how to make an appointment, here.