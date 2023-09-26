Clark County, LVMPD to co-host 1 October Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have announced the 1 October Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony, which will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The remembrance, which is being held to honor victims and survivors of the attack and highlight the community's unity and strength in the aftermath, will take place at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.

According to county officials, the event will feature a presentation of the colors by the Southern Nevada Multi-agency Honor Guard and a minute of silence for those lost during the tragedy. Additionally, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill, and the Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson will make remarks during the event.

Steve Gomez, the father of Angela "Angie" Gomez, one of the 58 who perished on Oct. 1, 2017, will also speak at the event. (Two additional victims passed away from their injuries sustained during the shooting since then.)

County music singer Pat Dalton, who survived the shooting, will be performing his song, "Forever Family" and "Amazing Grace" live at the remembrance. The Academy Singers from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, under the direction of Megan Franke, will perform the National Anthem.

Attendees may wish to bring lawn chairs since limited seating will be available.

For those unable to attend, the ceremony will be aired live on Clark County Television, which is Channel 4 on Cox in Las Vegas and Boulder City, Channel 14 on Optimum in Laughlin, and Digital Channel 50.3 in Moapa Valley. Additionally, the ceremony can be accessed on CCTV on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV via the YouTube app.

The ceremony also will be carried live at www.Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV and https://www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live. A recording of the event will be available on-demand later in the day on the County’s Facebook page and on Monday on its YouTube page.

A listing of additional activities and events related to remembering 1 October may be found at https://vegasstrongrc.org/remembrance.