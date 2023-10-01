1 October survivor visits Healing Garden for the first time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's not an easy day to relive but it's one many will never forget.

"He came on, started singing, and, of course, everybody thought it was fireworks," 1 October survivor Kim Mone said. "It was a lot. It was very aggressive for me."

Mone lives in New York and walked me through what she experienced the night a lone gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. It's been six years since the shooting and Mone said she is still struggling to process what happened. So she decided to pay a visit to what she calls a special place here in Las Vegas.

"Kim, this is the first time to the healing garden. When you walked in, what did you feel," I asked her.

"So many feelings. Just an overwheling feeling."

She told me the emotions just took over when she was greeted by another 1 October survivor, Sueann Cornwell, who was cleaning the garden at the time and getting it ready for people like Mone.

"A lot of people don't realize it but it is an overwhelming amount of people and to see their faces, it is overwhelming. It is sad."

As she looked over the 58 names and pictures of those who were killed that night, Mone said she understands why this place is called the Healing Garden.

"Being in New York, there are hardly any survivors so meeting new survivors is overwhelming because no one knows how you feel and to be able to meet people that were in it, it's amazing and it feels good and it's comforting."

Cornwell said people like Mone is what motivates her to spend time cleaning the garden and making sure it's always ready for people to gather and heal.

"You can't heal unless you are talking to like people. We heal best talking to other survivors and talking to family members," Cornwell said.

"I'm very happy to have been able to meet everyone here, sad and happy, but I am healing and that is what I need," Mone said.

"I tell everyone, our 58 angels are the backbone of our healing," Cornwell said.