How you can help those impacted by the UNLV shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is listing ways people can help those impacted by the UNLV shooting.

BLOOD DRIVE

Officials with Vitalant, a nonprofit organization that collects blood from volunteer donors and provides blood, sent about 50 additional units of blood products to an area hospital in response to the shooting.

"We stand ready to provide more if requested," officials say.

Vitalant says donations are needed every day. Those who would like to support the community blood supply are encouraged by Vitalant to give blood in the coming days and weeks.

"This will help ensure blood is available for all types of emergencies, as well as everyday patients," officials say.

To make an appointment, please use the Vitalant app, visit vitalant.org, or call 1-877-25-VITAL.

KTNV will update this article as more ways to help are announced.