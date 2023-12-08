13 Investigates: UNLV gunman's website paints bizarre picture. What Anthony Polito posted for readers

13 Investigates spent the day digging into Anthony Polito's personal website, creating an inventory of what Polito put out to internet readers, which paints a bizarre picture.

Polito's website, tonypolito.com, is striking in an understated way.

The format is outdated by over 20 years, and the content, given the context of Polito's horrendous crime, offers a chilling glimpse of a narcissistic and disturbed mind.

While there's nothing flashy to see, clicking on the various tabs reveals pages and pages of some cryptic and odd documents, many apparently written by Polito.

In one document, titled "Statement of Instructional Philosophy," he comments about universities.

"There is political turf-fighting, ignoble actions, pettiness, insularity," he writes. "These halls are best reserved, not for those short in moral character, but for those who intend to mold it."

In a press briefing Thursday afternoon, Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill revealed, "We know he applied numerous times for a job with several Nevada Higher Education institutions and was denied each time."

The scorn Polito wrote of for fellow professors in higher education may be evidenced by what else the police revealed.

"The suspect had a list of people he was seeking on a university campus as well as faculty from the Eastern Carolina University," Sheriff McMahill said.

Polito seems to have been obsessed with unsolved mysteries, including high-profile murders.

In a document from August 2014, he claims to have solved the Zodiac killer's cipher and figured out his identity. He claimed the Zodiac killer demonstrated behaviors "to self-satisfy his intellectual superiority complex, a complex that required him to constantly prove to himself and others that he was more clever than "lesser minds.'"

An inflated ego might describe Polito himself. He posted 29 pages of positive comments supposedly from his students, double-underlining and bolding comments like "the best teacher I have had at this university."

Polito also posted an article describing how he built his own computer—interesting in light of what police say is the only criminal charge in his past.

"He had a previous criminal history of computer trespass out of Virginia in 1992," Sheriff McMahill said.

Amid hundreds of posts are links to articles about Area 51, Jack the Ripper, the JFK assassination and the 2001 Anthrax attacks.

"Our detectives learned, prior to the shooting, the suspect had earlier visited a Henderson post office and sent 22 letters to various university personnel across the country with no return address," Sheriff McMahill said. "The first letter that we opened had an unknown white powder substance in it."

According to ABC News, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation said preliminary test results on that white powder substance indicate it was talcum powder. Police are currently working on testing the other 21 envelopes in their possession.

The website also has three sections for links to Las Vegas. Sin City is the subject of the first sentence on the page he called "Personal Profile," where he wrote about dozens of trips to Las Vegas before moving here, saying, "I don't gamble that much, but there is plenty to do there, that's for sure !! Over those years, my steel trap mind collected more information and trivia about Vegas than probably anyone in this state east of I-95 (at least)!"

Despite that post, it appears life in Las Vegas was difficult for Polito. Police found an eviction notice taped to his apartment door when serving a search warrant Wednesday night. Inside, they found a chair with an arrow taped to it, pointing down to a document they described as similar to a last will and testament. We don't yet know what that document says, but it may help reveal a motive.