WATCH LIVE: Update from Las Vegas police on investigation into UNLV shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas law enforcement are expected to share additional information Thursday about their investigation into a mass shooting on the UNLV campus.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill will hold a media briefing at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters at 2 p.m., according to a news release from the department's public information office.

A UNLV spokesperson tells Channel 13 the university's chief of police and President Keith E. Whitfield may also speak at Thursday's event.

WATCH IT LIVE HERE:

In the hours since the shooting, we've learned the identities of two of the three people killed in Frank and Estella Beam Hall, which houses the university's Lee Business School.

At last report, McMahill said a fourth person injured in the shooting was hospitalized in stable condition.

Some information about the suspected gunman, who is deceased, has also come to light. He's said to have applied for a teaching job at UNLV and been rejected for the position.

In an initial update on the investigation Wednesday night, McMahill credited law enforcement officers with stopping the shooting before more lives could be taken.