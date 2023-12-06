ABC: Suspect identified in UNLV shooting that killed 3, hospitalized 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least three people are dead, in addition to the suspect, after a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, ABC News reports.

One additional victim is hospitalized in critical condition, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

In the most recent official update on the shooting, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said "there is no further threat" to the public.

Reports of an active shooter on the school's campus began at 11:59 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sources tell ABC News the shooting began on the second floor of the school's business building, Frank and Estella Beam Hall. Police have said additional shots were fired in the student union.

The shooter was found in the student union and is deceased, police and law enforcement sources have said.

Police are advising people on-campus to shelter in place.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area. If you're trying to reunite with someone who was on campus at the time of the shooting, you can do so at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Clark County officials said previously.

LIVE UPDATES:

9:48 p.m. — Multiple law enforcement sources tell ABC News the deceased suspect in the UNLV shooting is Anthony Polito, 67.

Polito, the sources say, had applied for a college professorship at UNLV, but was not hired. He has ties to North Carolina and Georgia, where he previously worked as a college professor.

Polito was armed with a handgun during the attack. Police say he was killed on a shootout with two police detectives who responded to the active shooting scene.

Detectives have been working into the night and plan on continuing their adrive investigation through the overnight hours. A law enforcement official briefed on the probe said one apartment in Henderson, Nevada - believed to be the shooter’s home - is currently being searched. Detectives have also retrieved the suspect’s phone and are now feverishly examining its contents for clues about what motivated the killer to mount his attack Wednesday. Police are also combing his professional writings to determine whether something in those texts could shed light on the events the occurred on the UNLV campus.

Importantly, investigators have now determined that the victims killed were not students, but faculty or staff. That suggests to detectives that the rampage may not have been random (like so many of mass shootings that make headlines) but could well have been an attack that targeted certain people because of some sort of previous relationship or interactions.

According to preliminary investigative information, the gunman fired on police, which is what led them to shoot him.

8:15 p.m. — College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State University will not hold classes on Thursday, Dec. 7, "due to the evolving nature of the situation at UNLV," school officials stated in a news release.

"There will be no classes — in person or online," officials said. "No one should come to campus. Students and employees should monitor their email for news about Friday and beyond."

7:38 p.m. — Students who live on UNLV's campus will be returned back to their housing Wednesday night, Clark County officials stated in an email to media.

In the hours after the shooting, students were bused to the Las Vegas Convention Center as a safe place for them to be reunited with their families and access help and resources.

Now, county officials say RTC buses will transport those who live on campus back to their homes at UNLV.

7:37 p.m. — All UNLV classes and academic activities will be canceled through Dec. 10, university president Keith E. Whitfield announced in a letter to the campus community.

"Today is a tragic day for UNLV," Whitfield said. "We're all still in shock as we process this unfathomable event. Members of our community lost their lives and others were injured. My heart aches for our UNLV family. I know all of us are sending our love and support to the victims, their families, and friends during this difficult time."

University are officials are working with law enforcement to allow faculty, staff and students access to campus to collect their personal belongings and other items "later this evening," according to UNLV.

No UNLV students or staff will be permitted to access Beam Hall (where the shooting occurred), the Flora Dungan Humanities Building, the student union, Wright Hall buildings A, B and C, or the UNLV book store "until further notice," officials stated.

5:58 p.m. — The suspected UNLV shooter is "a 67-year-old college professor with connections to schools in Georgia and North Carolina," CNN reported, citing a law enforcement source.

CNN adds that "it's unknown what connection he had with the school where the mass shooting took place."

5:00 p.m. — The person who was critically injured in the shooting at UNLV on Wednesday is now in "stable condition," Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a press conference detailing additional information about the incident.

4:41 p.m. — At 6 p.m., marquees on the Las Vegas Strip will be taken over with a tribute to the victims of the shooting at UNLV, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority tells Channel 13.

4:05 p.m. — Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill is expected to provide additional information on the shooting investigation in a press conference at 5 p.m. Channel 13 will carry that live on ktnv.com/live2.

4:04 p.m. — The UNLV campus and dorm rooms are closed, and police are asking everyone to evacuate the campus, per Channel 13 reporter Ryan Ketcham.

"Most roads leading to UNLV and roads throughout campus are closed," Ketcham stated. "Police are providing RTC buses to the Convention Center for those who don't have a ride."

3:43 p.m. — College of Southern Nevada will resume classes as normal on Thursday, Dec. 7, a school spokesperson stated in an email to media. This comes after the college suspended all operations on Wednesday in light of the UNLV shooting.

3:42 p.m. — In its first public update on the conditions of the shooting victims, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says three victims are dead, "and one additional victim is in critical condition as a local hospital."

3:30 p.m. — "Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center received three patients from the UNLV campus active shooter incident," a hospital spokesperson confirmed in an email to Channel 13. "Our hearts go out to the UNLV community, their families and everyone impacted by this tragedy."

3:13 p.m. — President Joe Biden issues a statement on the shooting on UNLV's campus, calling it "a horrific act of gun violence." Here, we've collected reactions from the community as we await additional details from law enforcement.

2:48 p.m. — Three people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting on the UNLV campus, ABC News reports.

Channel 13 is working to confirm additional information about the three known shooting victims.

2:47 p.m. — Nevada State Police said I-15 northbound lanes are open. The off-ramp to Tropicana remains closed.

2:45 p.m. — CCSD Police say students at Paradise Elementary, located at 900 Cottage Grove, are in a soft lockdown. Police confirm they are safe. Once the all-clear is given, police say they will be bused to Orr Middle School at 1562 E. Katie Ave.

2:43 p.m. — President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting at UNLV on Wednesday, White House officials tell ABC News.

2:41 p.m. — A source within the hospital tells Channel 13 the lockdown at Sunrise Hospital has been lifted and police have started clearing the hospital campus.

2:38 p.m. — There is at least one person deceased as a result of the UNLV shooting, in addition to the suspect, multiple sources have confirmed to ABC News.

2:32 p.m. — Officials at Harry Reid International Airport advised the public that roadways around the airport "continue to be closed due to police activity. They say the 215 beltway is open but "traffic is heavy."

"If you are heading to the airport, please check with your airline for flight status," airport officials said.

2:15 p.m. — Las Vegas police advised drivers of the following road closures related to their ongoing investigation at UNLV:



Maryland Parkway is closed from University Avenue to Tropicana Avenue

Swenson Street/University Drive is closed from Tropicana Avenue to Flamingo Road

2:11 p.m. — I-15 northbound is now open between Blue Diamond Road and Charleston Boulevard, Nevada State Police stated on social media. "Ramps on I-15 remain blocked at this time," state police said.

The interstate was previously shut down for first responders. Drivers were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes when possible.

2:00 p.m. — "Right now, there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries," according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. "That number could change. We will update you when we know more."

Police reiterated Sheriff McMahill's statement that there is "no more threat to the community."

1:53 p.m. — FAMILY REUNIFICATION — Per Clark County:

"If you are looking for a loved one who is on the UNLV campus, please call 702-455-AIDE (2433) or go to facofsouthernnevada.org. The Family Reunification Center is located at Convention Center, North Hall 1 & 2. It will take some time but we will transporting (sic) those who are on campus to the Convention Center to be reuinified and to provide assistance."

1:50 p.m. — A Sunrise Hospital worker tells Channel 13 the hospital is on complete lockdown. Reporter Jaewon Jung says officers are standing by on the perimeter of the hospital campus.

1:34 p.m. — "There's not further threat," Sheriff Kevin McMahill assured the public after a shooting on the campus of UNLV.

McMahill confirmed that one suspect is down. "We have no idea on motive," he said.

As for the victims, "There are a number of victims that have been transported to area hospitals."

"This is still a very active and dynamic scene, so if you can avoid the area, we would appreciate it," he said.

1:12 p.m. — All Nevada System of Higher Education institutions are closed for the remainder of the day, according to an emergency alert posted on UNLV's social media.

1:10 p.m. — "Police services continue to respond and clear buildings systematically," UNLV officials stated on social media.

1:09 p.m. — We're expecting an initial update on the police response to an active shooter incident at UNLV at approximately 1:20 p.m. This will be streamed live on ktnv.com/live.

1:07 p.m. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 15 are shut down from Blue Diamond Road to Charleston Boulevard to allow first responders fast access to UNLV's campus, Nevada State Police announced on social media.

1:01 p.m. — All College of Southern Nevada campuses were shut down in response to the ongoing shooting situation at UNLV, CSN officials stated in a social media post. CSN students and staff were advised to "Please calmly and safely evacuate."

12:58 p.m. — "The suspect has been contained," UNLV officials stated on social media. Students and staff on the UNLV campus are asked to continue to shelter in place. Las Vegas police were said to be evacuating buildings one at a time.

12:47 p.m. — University officials are asking that those on the school's campus shelter in place. "This remains an active investigation," they stated on social media. "The suspect has been contained, according to police."

12:43 p.m. — All transit routes servicing UNLV and the surrounding area have been detoured until further notice, the RTC Southern Nevada reports.

12:32 p.m. — "One suspect has been located and is deceased," according to an update from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

12:31 p.m. — "The suspect is contained," according to Las Vegas Metro police. Members of the public were asked to continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units.

12:25 p.m. — UNLV student Hugo Aparicio shares video showing Las Vegas police's response to the school amid reports of an active shooter:

12:19 p.m. — Police at UNLV are responding to additional reports of shots fired in the Student Union building, school officials stated on social media. Students were advised to evacuate the area and "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

12:15 p.m. — Maryland Parkway was completely shut down from University Avenue to Tropicana Avenue.

12:09 p.m. — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms it is responding to reports of an active shooter on the campus of UNLV. "There appears to be multiple victims at this time," officials advised. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

11:59 a.m. — A social media post from UNLV confirmed reports of an active shooter on the university's campus:

"University Police responding to confirmed active shooter in BEH (Frank and Estella Beam Hall)," officials stated. "This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

Nevada lawmakers including Dina Titus, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Aaron Ford have issued statements on X saying they're monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story and Channel 13 has multiple crews on scene.