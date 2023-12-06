Watch Now
Nevada lawmakers respond to reports of deadly shooting at UNLV

UNLV shooting reactions
Posted at 2:26 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 17:26:42-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers are offering support and warning the public to avoid UNLV as local law enforcement continues its investigation into a shooting on campus Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed three victims in "unknown condition," though Sheriff Kevin McMahill warned that the number of injuries "could change."

Metro and UNLV police are advising the public to continue avoiding the UNLV campus as of 2:00 p.m.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his office is "in constant communication" with Metro and UNLV.

City of Las Vegas Mayor Carol Goodman described the situation as "tragic and heartbreaking" in a post on X.

Congresswoman Susie Lee says that she was "horrified" by the initial reports of an active shooter on UNLV's campus, and will continue to "monitor the situation."

Senator Jacky Rosen shared that her office is "in contact" with LVMPD and encourages the public to "listen to law enforcement" at this time.

Congresswoman Dina Titus says that she has also been in contact with law enforcement "about how [her office] can be of assistance."

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto reiterated in a post on X that those in the area should "seek safety and listen to our law enforcement officers responding to the scene."

The Office of Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford thanked first responders for their "rapid and heroic response" to a "horrible tragedy."

LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill is still advising that the public avoid the UNLV campus as of 2:00 p.m. He says the scene is still "active and dynamic."

A vigil will be held for the victims of the shooting at the Springs Church on 4161 North Rancho Drive. The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. and doors will be open at 5 p.m.

