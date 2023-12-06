Nevada lawmakers respond to reports of deadly shooting at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers are offering support and warning the public to avoid UNLV as local law enforcement continues its investigation into a shooting on campus Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed three victims in "unknown condition," though Sheriff Kevin McMahill warned that the number of injuries "could change."

Metro and UNLV police are advising the public to continue avoiding the UNLV campus as of 2:00 p.m.

READ THIS if you're trying to reunite with a loved one who was on the UNLV campus during the active shooter situation: https://t.co/NrE1fjqB1r — KTNV | Channel 13 News Las Vegas (@KTNV) December 6, 2023

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his office is "in constant communication" with Metro and UNLV.

My office is in constant communication with @LVMPD, @unlv, and all emergency response partners.



If you are on campus, please continue to follow their instructions as the campus is evacuated. @Sheriff_LVMPD and @UPDSouth will provide an update shortly at Harmon and Escondido. — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) December 6, 2023

City of Las Vegas Mayor Carol Goodman described the situation as "tragic and heartbreaking" in a post on X.

Tragic and heartbreaking news coming out of @unlv. Praying for everyone on campus as law enforcement responds to the situation. 🙏 — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) December 6, 2023

Congresswoman Susie Lee says that she was "horrified" by the initial reports of an active shooter on UNLV's campus, and will continue to "monitor the situation."

I am horrified by the reports coming out of UNLV of an active shooter alert. My office is continuing to monitor the situation and is in contact with @LVMPD as events unfold.



Please avoid the area and follow instructions from law enforcement. https://t.co/kluEyrkDkE — Congresswoman Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) December 6, 2023

Senator Jacky Rosen shared that her office is "in contact" with LVMPD and encourages the public to "listen to law enforcement" at this time.

My office is in contact with local law enforcement as we monitor these reports. Please avoid the area and listen to law enforcement at this time. https://t.co/WQXUfrGLJ1 — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) December 6, 2023

Congresswoman Dina Titus says that she has also been in contact with law enforcement "about how [her office] can be of assistance."

My staff and I are closely monitoring reports of an active shooter at UNLV and are in communication with @LVMPD as the situation unfolds about how we can be of assistance.



Please avoid the area and immediately evacuate to a safe area. https://t.co/BBq7hZhXv8 https://t.co/Pszwd0IGsJ — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) December 6, 2023

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto reiterated in a post on X that those in the area should "seek safety and listen to our law enforcement officers responding to the scene."

My office is closely monitoring the reports of an active shooter at UNLV. Please seek safety and listen to our law enforcement officers responding to the scene. https://t.co/yrAXOfMPSh — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) December 6, 2023

The Office of Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford thanked first responders for their "rapid and heroic response" to a "horrible tragedy."

The office of the Attorney General and AG @AaronDFordNV thank our first responders for their rapid and heroic response to today's horrible tragedy at UNLV.@Sheriff_LVMPD has confirmed there is no further threat. Our hearts are with the victims as we await further information. — NV Attorney General (@NevadaAG) December 6, 2023

LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill is still advising that the public avoid the UNLV campus as of 2:00 p.m. He says the scene is still "active and dynamic."

A vigil will be held for the victims of the shooting at the Springs Church on 4161 North Rancho Drive. The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. and doors will be open at 5 p.m.