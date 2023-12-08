UNLV students relive tragedy while picking up lost items from campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several UNLV students returned back to campus Thursday to recover their vehicles and any other items they left behind when police evacuated them Wednesday after the deadly mass shooting on campus.

Police are having students and staff meet them at the UNLV Transit Center. From there, officers are escorting them to buildings around campus.

Some buildings are still closed to staff and students including Beam Hall, but the entire campus is still closed to the public.

Thursday was the first time many students were back on campus since tragedy struck Wednesday.

“It’s really sad to see this place like this," said UNLV student Gia Calip who was in the Student Union when the shooting happened. "UNLV is a very lively place, it’s filled with a lot of students, we have a lot of activities going on, and to see it’s been deserted.”

Cars are still left behind, and only police are allowed to move freely about campus. Many students tell Channel 13 that being on campus is forcing them to relive the tragedy.

FULL COVERAGE: Everything we know about the UNLV shooting: Victims, resources, support

“It was just horrifying because you just heard screams of students, everyone’s confused, and no one knows what’s happening and where it’s coming from, so it was just terrifying," said UNLV student Brandon Anderson who was walking to Beam Hall when he heard gunshots.

“I heard 7 or 8 shots. It was scary," said UNLV History Dept. Chair Michael Green.

MORE: UNLV students recall yelling, 'bangs' heard; family, community worried

Signs of the shooting can be seen all around campus. Caution tape is still up around Beam Hall and the Student Union, plus a broken glass window at the campus bookstore.

Many people on campus say they're just thankful to be alive Thursday.

“I don’t think I’ve ever cried that much because you never want to send that text to your parents, like I did, even doing it on a phone that’s not mine, saying, 'Hey, I’m safe, but there are shots fired, I love you, but I don’t know what will happen,'" Anderson said. "I never wanted to send that text, I know my parents never wanted to see that text, so just being able to hold them like last night, never leaving their side, that’s something that I never thought I’d have to go through, but it definitely gave me an appreciation for life, my parents, family, and my community."

Students also say there are several unknowns going into the weekend, which many say they're worried about.

Professor Michael Green says Thursday is usually the last full day of instruction before finals every year. Students say they're not sure if finals will be moved online, have a date change, or will just be canceled. Finals week is next week.

Plus, Winter Commencement is December 20, and UNLV dorm rooms will be fully closed on Dec. 16 at 12 p.m., according to the UNLV website. That is the last day students can stay on campus.

Students tell Channel 13 they are seeking clarification on those dates.