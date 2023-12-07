UNLV students recall yelling, 'bangs' heard; family, community worried

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 had multiple crews around UNLV Wednesday as law enforcement carried out their response to an active shooter on campus Wednesday.

Jhovani interview: Student inside building of shooting

Marco told KTNV that he thought the shooting was on the same floor as the office he was in.

"Sirens started going off in the building, so I started packing up," he said. "I heard six really loud bangs, and I saw cops with their guns, so I started running down the stairs."

Jhovani interview: Student pulled from student union bathroom by police

Victor told KTNV's Jhovani Carrillo that he was in a nearby building close to where the shooting took place.

"I heard a lot of people screaming around me in the student union," he said. "I heard banging in the bathroom, and I thought, 'this could be the shooter.' My heart was racing, but it was just police."

Channel 13's Ryan Ketchum caught up with a UNLV student who said he ran away after reports of a shooting

"It's pretty tough, I left my stuff there because I was not trying to get shot," a student told KTNV's Ryan Ketcham. "It was pretty worrisome. I think they cleared CBC."

Channel 13 reporter Jhovani Carrillo spoke with a man who was evacuated after the UNLV shooting

Carrillo spoke to another student who is the vice president of an organization. He told KTNV he was at school today for an event.

"That feeling of the shooter close by is unbelievable," he told Carrillo. "It's so scary. I have friends in the building where the shooter was, I just hope they got out alive. They are not telling us anything right now. We just heard a lot of yelling. We could not recognize whether it was the police or the shooter."

"It was a beautiful day," he said. "I am still in shock and traumatized."

UNLV student describes running away from shooting

KTNV's Ketcham talked to a freshman student from Alaska.

"I was really shaken, I have never been through something like this. Our community is really small," she said. "I panicked. My community stayed messaging me through it, and so did my classmates."

She said she was praying with her parents on a FaceTime call.

"As soon as [my parents answered], more shots went off," she said. "I thought, 'this could be the last time I hear my parents' voice.'"

She says she hid for two to three hours in an office.

UNLV student tells Ryan Ketcham that she normally has class in the building where the shooting took place

Another student told Ketcham that she had a history class where the shooting took place. She says her instructor told the class that they did not have to have class to focus on assignments.

"It was a blessing in disguise," she said. "It really just shows that if someone has a feeling not to go to class, then don't go. Trust intuition."