Southern Nevada reacts to deadly shooting at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Leaders across Southern Nevada are offering support and warning the public to avoid UNLV as local law enforcement continues its investigation into a shooting on campus Wednesday afternoon.

Sources have confirmed to ABC News that three victims have died from their injuries and one person was in critical condition, though LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill warned that the number of victims "could change."

Metro and UNLV police are advising the public to continue avoiding the UNLV campus as of 4:30 p.m.

Brian Sandoval, the President of the University of Nevada-Reno, released a statement on X, describing the situation as an "unimaginably sad and shocking day for our entire state."

Dear Wolf Pack Family,



This is an unimaginably sad and shocking day for our entire state with the news that there are multiple victims from an active shooting incident on the UNLV campus. (1/7) — Brian Sandoval (@Pres_Sandoval) December 6, 2023

He continued, "Our heart is broken for the students, faculty, and staff of UNLV and the community of Las Vegas... Today, and in the days to come, we are all Rebels."

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo shared that his office is "in constant communication" with Metro and UNLV.

My office is in constant communication with @LVMPD, @unlv, and all emergency response partners.



If you are on campus, please continue to follow their instructions as the campus is evacuated. @Sheriff_LVMPD and @UPDSouth will provide an update shortly at Harmon and Escondido. — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) December 6, 2023

City of Las Vegas Mayor Carol Goodman described the situation as "tragic and heartbreaking" in a post on X.

Tragic and heartbreaking news coming out of @unlv. Praying for everyone on campus as law enforcement responds to the situation. 🙏 — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) December 6, 2023

The White House released a statement on behalf of President Joe Biden on the UNLV shooting and the shooting in Texas.

Yesterday, in Austin and San Antonio, at least six people were killed and several more injured by a gunman—leaving families devastated, and communities forever changed. And just hours ago, the University of Nevada at Las Vegas became the latest college campus to be terrorized by a horrific act of gun violence, and the community is still awaiting information on casualties.



Jill and I join citizens across our nation in praying for the families of our fallen, and for those who were injured during these latest acts of senseless violence. We are also grateful for the courageous work of law enforcement—who risked their own safety to bring an end to these deadly shooting sprees. Federal law enforcement officials are on the ground working with State and local law enforcement in both states and I have directed that all necessary support be provided to assist in the investigations and support these communities.



This year alone, our nation has experienced more than 600 mass shootings, and approximately 40,000 deaths due to gun violence. This is not normal, and we can never let it become normal.



For all the action we have taken since I’ve been President, the epidemic of gun violence we face demands that we do even more. But we cannot do more without Congress. Republican lawmakers must join with Democrats in Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, pass a national red flag law, enact universal background checks, require the safe storage of guns, and advance other commonsense measures that will help stem the tide of gun violence. And together, we must do more to prevent more families, and more communities like Austin, San Antonio, and Las Vegas, from being ripped apart by gun violence.

Congresswoman Susie Lee says that she was "horrified" by the initial reports of an active shooter on UNLV's campus, and will continue to "monitor the situation."

I am horrified by the reports coming out of UNLV of an active shooter alert. My office is continuing to monitor the situation and is in contact with @LVMPD as events unfold.



Please avoid the area and follow instructions from law enforcement. https://t.co/kluEyrkDkE — Congresswoman Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) December 6, 2023

Senator Jacky Rosen shared that her office is "in contact" with LVMPD and encourages the public to "listen to law enforcement" at this time.

My office is in contact with local law enforcement as we monitor these reports. Please avoid the area and listen to law enforcement at this time. https://t.co/WQXUfrGLJ1 — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) December 6, 2023

Congresswoman Dina Titus says that she has also been in contact with law enforcement "about how [her office] can be of assistance."

My staff and I are closely monitoring reports of an active shooter at UNLV and are in communication with @LVMPD as the situation unfolds about how we can be of assistance.



Please avoid the area and immediately evacuate to a safe area. https://t.co/BBq7hZhXv8 https://t.co/Pszwd0IGsJ — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) December 6, 2023

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto reiterated in a post on X that those in the area should "seek safety and listen to our law enforcement officers responding to the scene."

My office is closely monitoring the reports of an active shooter at UNLV. Please seek safety and listen to our law enforcement officers responding to the scene. https://t.co/yrAXOfMPSh — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) December 6, 2023

The Office of Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford thanked first responders for their "rapid and heroic response" to a "horrible tragedy."

The office of the Attorney General and AG @AaronDFordNV thank our first responders for their rapid and heroic response to today's horrible tragedy at UNLV.@Sheriff_LVMPD has confirmed there is no further threat. Our hearts are with the victims as we await further information. — NV Attorney General (@NevadaAG) December 6, 2023

Additionally, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona addressed the shooting while speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit.

“I want to start off by acknowledging some news that I learned. Just a few minutes ago, there was a shooting at the University of Nevada Las Vegas — a school shooting. We don't have all the information, and we know there are several victims.”



He continued, “The Department of Education will be reaching out and will support the schools, the school the best way we can. I wanna extend my thoughts to that community and commit once again to doing everything we can to improve school safety, which is our number one priority."

Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro released a joint statement on behalf of the Senate and Assembly Democratic Caucuses.

"We are outraged and devastated by today's mass shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Our hearts break for the victims and their loved ones who are now forced to deal with yet another act of horrific gun violence in our community. We extend our sincere thanks to the first responders who risked their lives to prevent even greater loss of life. As we learn more about the situation, we ask that the community continue to follow the direction of law enforcement and university administration." Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara released a statement offering condolences to victims and families of the tragedy.

The Clark County School District offers our deepest condolences to the victims and families of this tragedy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.



UNLV is a vital part of the Nevada education community, and CCSD stands united with the UNLV community.



The District has and will continue to deploy resources supporting our UNLV community as needed, including the CCSD Police Department personnel and counselors from our Critical Response Teams.



In light of today’s tragedy at UNLV, Clark County School District-sponsored athletic events are canceled today, December 6, 2023.



LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill is still advising that the public avoid the UNLV campus as of 4:30 p.m. He says the scene is still "active and dynamic."

A vigil will be held for the victims of the shooting at the Springs Church on 4161 North Rancho Drive. The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. and doors will be open at 5 p.m.

The Las Vegas Raiders posted a statement on X saying they are "deeply offended by the tragic events that occurred at UNLV today."

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence," the team said. "We are committed to helping our friends at UNLV and the greater Las Vegas community heal and are grateful for the efforts of our first responders."

Raiders' President Sandra Douglass Morgan graduated from UNLV. She released the following statement on X.

The UNLV community has been a source of growth, strength, and inspiration throughout my life and my thoughts are with our Rebel family during this incredibly difficult time. To everyone impacted by this tragedy, I offer my heartfelt condolences and unwavering support. https://t.co/wLUnr1QQI4 — Sandra Douglass Morgan (@SDMraiders1) December 7, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights also released a statement on X.

Both teams said "Our hearts are with the victims of today's tragic events and with our entire community, we pledge our support for all those affected and are eternally grateful to the first responders who serve the valley."

The Las Vegas Aces also said they are "heartbroken over today's horrific shooting".

"Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence and our thanks go out to those first responders and medical professionals whose actions this afternoon undoubtedly saved lives. As the healing process begins for UNLV's students, faculty, and staff, the Aces stand committed to assist in any way we can."

The Las Vegas Grand Prix also released a statement saying they are "deeply saddened by the tragic acts of senseless violence."

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and everyone at UNLV, and we are grateful to all the first responders. We stand in solidarity with UNLV and the local community."