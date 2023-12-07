Sports teams, leagues, players react to fatal UNLV shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Players, teams, and leagues are reacting and expressing their condolences following a fatal shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday morning.

Police said three people were killed and one person was injured. The suspect was also found dead.

Out of respect for the victims, officials from the Las Vegas Events Board of Trustees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Board of Directors made the decision to cancel Thursday's nights National Finals Rodeo performance.

UNLV is part of the Mountain West Conference. Conference officials released a statement saying they are "shocked and saddened by the tragedy at UNLV."

UNLV's conference opponents from Colorado State held a moment of silence before Wednesday night's basketball game out of respect.

Our hearts go out to our Mountain West family at UNLV in light of the tragic events that occurred on campus today. 💚 pic.twitter.com/KXIz2PAJ9q — Colorado State Rams 🐏 (@CSURams) December 7, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders posted a statement on X saying they are "deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at UNLV today."

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence," the team said. "We are committed to helping our friends at UNLV and the greater Las Vegas community heal and are grateful for the efforts of our first responders."

Raiders' President Sandra Douglass Morgan graduated from UNLV. She released the following statement on X.

The UNLV community has been a source of growth, strength, and inspiration throughout my life and my thoughts are with our Rebel family during this incredibly difficult time. To everyone impacted by this tragedy, I offer my heartfelt condolences and unwavering support. https://t.co/wLUnr1QQI4 — Sandra Douglass Morgan (@SDMraiders1) December 7, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights also released a statement on X.

Both teams said "Our hearts are with the victims of today's tragic events and with our entire community, we pledge our support for all those affected and are eternally grateful to the first responders who serve the valley."

The Golden Knights are on the road as they face the St. Louis Blues. A moment of silence was held before the game to remember the victims of the UNLV shooting.

Moment of silence held for UNLV prior to Vegas Golden Knights, St. Louis Blues game

The Las Vegas Aces also said they are "heartbroken over today's horrific shooting".

"Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence and our thanks go out to those first responders and medical professionals whose actions this afternoon undoubtedly saved lives. As the healing process begins for UNLV's students, faculty, and staff, the Aces stand committed to assist in any way we can."

The National Basketball Association is in town for the In-Season Tournament. Reporters asked Los Angeles Lakers' star Lebron James for his thoughts. He offered his condolences and said there is a longer conversation that needs to be had about gun violence in America.

Los Angeles Lakers' star Lebron James says 'a longer conversation' needs to be had regarding gun violence in America

The Las Vegas Grand Prix also released a statement saying they are "deeply saddened by the tragic acts of senseless violence."

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and everyone at UNLV, and we are grateful to all the first responders. We stand in solidarity with UNLV and the local community."

The A's also released a statement saying their thoughts are with the valley community.