UNLV shooting sparks concerns over campus security and prompts calls for action

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following the deadly shooting on the UNLV campus, campus security is a significant concern. Shortly after the incident unfolded on Wednesday, students received emergency text messages instructing them to shelter in place. However, some individuals on campus believe there is room for improvement in campus security, prompting the initiation of an online petition.

Earlier this year, KTNV reported that UNLV faced a shortage of 25 campus officers. In August, the university had 45 officers, while the department was allocated to have 70.

Despite the shortage in campus security, one student shared his experience from Wednesday, stating that once he and others were finally escorted out of the building where the shooting occurred, law enforcement's response was commendable.

“I saw a massive response. That’s when I was able to feel safe enough. I moved over to the residence area outside BEH, across the street. There were still police all around me. I took out my phone and started filming what was happening around me. I saw choppers, SWAT on the roof, and everybody just swarm the building,” said UNLV Economics Major Michael Henderson.

On Thursday morning, many UNLV students returned to their on-campus housing after the shooting that left three dead. However, questions linger about what comes next, especially with finals starting Monday.

On Wednesday, hours after the tragedy on campus, several petitions were posted online. One on "Change.org" advocates for canceling final exams scheduled for next week. Another petition aims to enhance security by verifying the identities of students and faculty.