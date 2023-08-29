University Police Services are experiencing a staffing shortage. We find out how this impacts valley students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — University and college students in Southern Nevada returned to school Monday, but there is a shortage of officers who are keeping campuses safe.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas student, Ketzia Jimenez told me that safety is a top priority for her this school year.

"I spend nights on campus where I have been here till 11 p.m., and I have to walk by myself in the dark," she said. "I keep this pink bag with me, and inside I have an alarm."

Jimenez has been a student at UNLV for three years. At times, she says she has felt her safety is at risk on campus.

"I had some instances where I met people I wish I hadn't met," she said. "Who I kind of felt scared of."

Keeping students safe like Jimenez is one of the main goals of University Police Services Assistant Director, Arnold Vasquez. He says they have been working year-round to prepare for this school year.

However, they are facing a significant challenge.

"We are experiencing shortages in our profession," he said.

Officer Vasquez says that all four of the campuses they cover in Southern Nevada, including UNLV, Desert Research Institute, College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State University, have a total of 45 officers.

The department is allocated 70.

"We are short about 20 to 25," he said. "I can tell you that in my experience, which is well over 20 years in law enforcement, there hasn't been one law enforcement agency that I have come across that they can say they are fully staffed."

He says campus officers recently received about a 13 percent pay increase, and they are working to add more enticing benefits. Their hope is to recruit officers, both locally and out of state.

Vasquez says University Police Services are not the only ones experiencing the lack of qualified applicants. It's happening nationwide.

"It does take a while to get an applicant from the first phase through the final training day when they are out on the field being an officer," he said

As Jimenez begins the new school year, she says the shortage of officers is a bit concerning but hopes it will be resolved soon.

"Yes, we do need the security," she said. "And we do need to be protected."

Officer Vasquez says eight people are in the academy, and by spring of next year, they will be officers in the field.

If you'd like to apply, visit this website.