Las Vegas valley community stays strong in wake of UNLV shooting; supporting first responders, students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the aftermath of the tragic shooting at UNLV, the community has rallied together, showcasing resilience and support in various forms.

From therapy dogs to blood donations and local businesses stepping up, the response has been a testament to the strength and unity of the valley.

Sue Grundfest and her team at Pet Partners of Las Vegas found themselves at the heart of the UNLV lockdown. Grundfest, along with therapy dog Charlie, was conducting a session at the library when the shooting occurred.

"Our job at that point was to be calm and focused, getting the kids' minds off everything and each other," Grundfest said.

The calming presence of therapy dogs proved invaluable, particularly for frightened students, many of whom were freshmen. Charlie, a familiar figure among the students, offered much-needed solace during a tumultuous time.

As pet therapy provided comfort, other organizations in the Valley made impactful contributions. Vitalent Blood Donation of Las Vegas, a non-profit, stepped in to donate 50 units or more of blood. Mike Doria, Communications Manager for Vitalent, emphasized the critical need for blood donation.

"We rely on the generosity of donors because, without them, we would not have a blood supply," Doria stated.

Meanwhile, In-N-Out Burger on Maryland Parkway demonstrated unwavering support. The establishment temporarily suspended all other orders to fulfill an order from the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, providing enough burgers and fries to feed the first responders tirelessly working at the scene.

UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield emotionally acknowledged the outpouring of kindness in various forms from people, agencies, and the local hospitality industry.

"The incredible support offered to myself and this university from people, agencies, and our hospitality industry, is overwhelming. Everyone is finding ways to help out at this time," Whitfield said.

As the community continues to grapple with the aftermath of this tragedy, these acts of kindness serve as a reminder of the strength and solidarity that define the valley.