CCSD encourages Rebel Red Friday in solidarity with UNLV after shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two students from Coronado High School reached out to CCSD leadership to initiate ways to show community support and healing efforts following Wednesday's deadly shooting on UNLV's campus that left three dead and a fourth victim with life-threatening injuries. The shooter, identified as Tony Polito was killed by police.

The district is now encouraging the CCSD students, faculty, staff, and the wider community to wear red and/or UNLV gear to show unity with the victims on Friday, December 8.