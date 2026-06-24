Decision to deny parole for ex-Raider Henry Ruggs was unanimous, documents show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning some of the reason that led to Henry Ruggs being denied parole earlier this month.

Ruggs, a former first-round draft pick and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, drove his sports car at speeds up to 156 mph in the city on Nov. 2, 2021, slamming into a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Tintor and her dog, Max, were both killed.

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Prosecutors at the time said Ruggs' blood-alcohol level after the crash was 0.16%. The legal limit in Nevada is 0.08%. Before the crash, he was at TopGolf, a sports entertainment venue in Las Vegas, according to prosecutors.

Ruggs pleaded guilty in May 2023 to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He was sentenced in August 2023 to three to 10 years in prison.

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His case went before the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners in May, and Channel 13 has learned that the decision to deny Ruggs parole was unanimous.

According to documents we've recently obtained, the Board specifically cited the impact his release would have on victim(s) and/or the community, as well as his removal from a community supervision program.

When the board was making its decision, Ruggs was given a risk score of six, which is listed in the "low" category. The assessment noted that Ruggs has had at least two instances of disciplinary conduct while in custody.

The Board recommended that Ruggs avoid any further disciplinary conduct and that he participate in a victim empathy program.

When the parole denial was first announced, we received a statement from attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld saying they were disappointed by the decision.

“Mr. Ruggs, and our office, continue to feel the grief and loss suffered by Ms. Tintor’s family,” the attorneys stated. “However, we are disappointed by the Parole Board’s decision to deny parole despite overwhelming evidence of Mr. Ruggs having accepted responsibility for his conduct, having engaged in community outreach efforts related to DUI prevention, and having completed significant educational programs while in custody.”

WATCH | Alyssa Bethencourt spoke with someone who lives near the crash site after Ruggs was denied his parole to hear her thoughts:

Henry Ruggs denied parole; neighbors say deadly Las Vegas crash is impossible to forget

According to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, Ruggs is expected to appear before the parole board again next year for another review of his case.

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